India Independence: One national anthem, many expressions - Iranian girl's santoor rendition and other versions of 'Jana Gana Mana' I Watch

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Aug 15, 2021, 02:16 PM(IST)

Iranian girl plays santoor rendition of the Indian national anthem | Esther Hnamte brightens Independence Day celebrations Photograph:( Others )

Story highlights

Several musicians from India and abroad came together on Sunday to celebrate India's Independence Day.

As India celebrated its 75th Independence Day on Sunday, several people from across the world played their own version of India's national anthem.

A video of an Iranian girl playing the santoor rendition of the Indian national anthem went viral on social media.

Watch:

In another video, women workers at the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha paid their tribute to India's Tokyo Olympic winners.

Watch:

In another heartwarming video, a little girl sings the national anthem released by the ministry of defence. In it, the very "adorable Esther Hnamte" brightens Independence Day celebrations.
 

Watch:

An Austrian national Martina Mathur also sang the national anthem as Indians celebrated the great day.

Watch:

 Watch the WION team's Independence Day special video to see all these stunning renditions:   

