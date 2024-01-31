India: Hemant Soren, Jharkhand CM, files SC/ST act complaint against ED officials

Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of the western Indian state of Jharkhand, on Wednesday (January 31) has filed case against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, multiple reports in Indian media have said. The development took place as ED officials questioned the chief minister at his residence in Ranchi, the state capital. This is the second time ED officials have questioned Soren in last 10 days.

Opposition parties in India claim that the Enforcement Directorate is used by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre to target leaders who pose political challenges to BJP. An action by ED thus assumes distinct political dimensions in Indian politics.

In Ranchi, orders under Section 144 of CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) are in effect. Section 144 of CrPC prohibits assembly of four or more persons in public.

Why is Hemant Soren facing ED action?

The officials claim that there a huge "mafia racket" in Jharkhand state which is involved in illegally changing ownership of land.

On Monday, ED officials searched Soren's official residence. The officials have said that they seized Rs 36 lakh (USD 43347), an SUV and some documents which were described in media as 'incriminating'.

Hemant Soren himself and his party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has dismissed allegations against the Jharkhand CM. JMM said on Tuesday that action against Soren was "unconstitutional".

Soren has alleged that allegations and action against him was "motivated by political agenda" and was aimed at disrupting regular function of his government.

ED officials questioning Soren have reportedly asked for security in light of huge protests when Hemant Soren was questioned on January 20. On that day, Soren was interrogated for seven hours.

There is speculation in media that Soren would be arrested today and JMM is reportedly making plans for all contingencies.