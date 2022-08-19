India has banned the VLC Media Player. Is there a Chinese connection?

Anyone who has ever used a PC, has definitely used the VLC Player at one point or the other. However, the popular video playing app is apparently now banned in India and a report suggests that the ban has been in place for around six months. Some believe that the app was banned along with 54 Chinese apps in February this year. Ironically, no one knows exactly why the app has been banned.

“Most major ISPs [internet service providers] are banning the site, with diverse techniques,” VideoLan president and lead developer Jean-Baptiste Kempf said of the blocking in India, in an email to TechCrunch.

Kempf says the VLC website and the link to install it have been down in India since February 13. “We’ve asked the Indian government and we got no answer. We probably did not ask the right place though. I wish I knew how to ask properly,” Kempf wrote on Y Combinator-run Hacker News.

“The weirdest is that some ISPs are blocking it and some are not. So why is that the case? Are some ISP not listening to the government?” he added.

The VLC website, videolan.org, has been blocked by the government on Windows systems and you will get a message saying that "the site cannot be reached".

Is there a Chinese connection?



So the VLC app itself doesn't come from China and is an open source software from a France-based group. However, it has a Chinese connection though. Cicada, a hacking group that is allegedly backed by the Chinese government, uses VLC Media Player to deploy malicious malware. Symantec, a cyber security research firm says that it has found victims of the same in India, Canada, Israel and several other countries.

Kempf says the ban is purely a misunderstanding of the Chinese security issue. He also added a word of caution saying that the ban will push Indian citizens to “shady websites that are running hacked version of VLC. So they are endangering their own citizens with this ban".

Ironically, the mobile app has not been banned. The rationale behind is that since mobile apps are hosted on Google’s PlayStore and Apple’s App Store servers instead of the servers where the desktop versions are hosted, they have been termed safe. Also, users who already have the app on their desktops can continue to use it.

