TikTok and other Chinese apps compile data

What could go wrong when Tik Tok and other Chinese apps are accumulating data? Like games made from Yotta and Lilith games (which each have more than 100 million downloads with Mafia Games and Age of Empires).

2017 Chinese intelligence law must allow any company in China to give to the government any information that it requires. This means that any data in any company must be given to CCP if needed.

As lawfareblog.com mentions, "The new law is the latest in an interrelated package of national security, cyberspace, and law enforcement legislation drafted under Xi Jinping. These laws and regulations are aimed at strengthening the legal basis for China’s security activities and requiring Chinese and foreign citizens, enterprises, and organizations to cooperate with them."

This means any app that you download and accept into your phone/ device with " I agree to allow location data" has a good chance to be stored in servers in China. And not only that but even if you uninstall the app the possibility exists that a digital ID can be created which persists on the device even after uninstall. (I first ran into this after an interview by the China Unscripted podcast with Dr Jaswinder Singh Sekhon).

I have not downloaded TikTok to find out what it asks, and at this point, I would rather not install it unless I will reset the phone to factory specs.

As we know Tencent is the biggest game company in China and they have their finger in many places as they have invested in some of the top western game apps: World of Warcraft's Activision, Fortnite, Roblox, and many other apps that gamers use (like Discord).

Lilith Games and Yotta are smaller players in the game space but have had over 100 Million downloads of their top games.

Every person playing games on the Internet should take the time to find out where the developers are based and what laws govern the company that you are spending time and possibly money on.

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)

