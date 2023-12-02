India geolocates 184 fugitives abroad as 91st Interpol calls for action against transnational organised crime

India has geolocated 184 criminals abroad and sought cooperations from countries, including US and UK, to bring them back after having initiated formal proceedings against these fugitives, a media agency said quoting a spokesperson of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

This came as Interpol held its centennial General Assembly that ran over four days from November 28 to December 1 and saw the gathering of senior police officials from across the globe addressing current and emerging threats, including the significant growth of transnational organised crime.

The four-day conference which was held in Vienna, Austria ended with a "call to action to tackle this ‘epidemic’".

The five-member Indian delegation was led by CBI Director Praveen Sood and also saw the presence of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Dinkar Gupta.

“India has also geolocated more than 184 criminals in various countries and initiated formal proceedings for their return,” a CBI spokesperson reportedly said.

“India has stressed on the need to deny any safe haven for crime, criminals and proceeds of crimes. The need for coordinated strategies to curtail criminal organisations, which operate across international jurisdictions, was deliberated,” the statement added.

'Prevent these crimes on a real-time basis'

At the 91st General Assembly of Interpol in Vienna, India has called for concerted global efforts, particularly through Interpol, to combat transnational crimes such as terrorism, online radicalisation, and cyber-enabled financial fraud in 'real-time'.

The delegation also celebrated the centenary year of Interpol, formed in 1923.

This year, India has successfully used Interpol channels and collaborations with global law enforcement agencies, resulting in bringing back 24 wanted criminals, a record-breaking achievement, as per CBI.

The need for coordinated strategies to counter criminal organisations operating across international borders was a focal point.

The Indian delegation engaged in detailed discussions on police cooperation with delegations from Austria, the UAE, the US, the UK, Nepal, Brazil, Australia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Japan, Switzerland, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Zambia.

“Discussions were held for better sharing of criminal information through Interpol channels to expedite mutual legal assistance and extradition requests,” the spokesperson reportedly said.

The delegation also voiced support for Interpol's 'Vision 2030' and the establishment of the Interpol Future Council.

This council, comprising experts, will ensure that the development and implementation of Interpol Vision 2030 align with the evolving needs of law enforcement in member countries.

India, an active member of Interpol since 1949, has hosted two General Assemblies, including last year's event that saw the adoption of resolutions to enhance collaborative responses against financial crime, corruption, and online child sexual exploitation.

The Metaverse presence of Interpol was also launched during the 90th General Assembly hosted by India.