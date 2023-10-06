India: From labourer to Asian Games medalist, Ram Baboo's story is testament of man's undying spirit

This story is for times when you feel dejected and demotivated, a story of sheer grit and determination in face of challenging and unjust life. This story is of Ram Baboo, a manual labourer who defied all rules and went on to win a medal at the Asian Games 2023.

Ram Baboo recently won a bronze for India in 35km race walk. He not only broke the national record while running, but also became an inspiration to every person. His journey to Asian Games in Hangzhou was not an easy one, it was full of hardships and sacrifices.

Baboo’s story was shared by IFS Praveen Kaswan on his X account, and it went viral.

Ram Baboo: Testament of man's undying determination

Ram Baboo comes from the remote village of Bauar in north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. He began as a marathon runner but switched to race walking, reaching the national level. To fund his expensive training, he started working as a waiter and courier packager in Varanasi.

During the pandemic, Baboo's father faced financial difficulties, prompting Baboo to join him in manual labour under the MNREGA scheme, earning daily wages of ₹300.

“After Covid, I went to Bhopal and trained with a good group under coach Surender Paul. I have seen so much in life; I decided it is do-or-die for me. I worked so hard that I was confident of breaking the national record in national race walking championships last year,” Baboo said.

Sharing Baboo’s story on X, IFS Kaswan wrote, “He is Ram Baboo, who once worked as MGNREGA labourer and waiter. Today, he won a bronze medal in the #AsianGames in the 35km race walk mixed team. Talk about determination and grit.”

Alongside, he also shared a video of Baboo working in the field.

At the 35km race walk event in Asian Games 2023, Baboo displayed remarkable endurance and determination, clocking a combined time of 5 hours, 51 minutes and 14 seconds.

The 23-year-old is a physical education graduate who had no money to compete in the Ranchi nationals in April. His coach provided him flight tickets. Baboo later repaid him all the money after finishing second after Juned.

“That was the first time I went to a competition on a flight; it was because the coach felt I should be fresh,” he said.

Baboo is now eyeing a spot in the Paris Olympics, but the tough journey he has made highlights the difficulties an athlete at the grassroots sometimes has to endure.

(With inputs from agencies)

