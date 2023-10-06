IND vs JAP- Asian Games 2023 final live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Japan men's hockey live

IND vs JAP- Asian Games 2023 men’s hockey final: India clash with Japan in the Asian Games 2023 men’s hockey final at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, China on Friday (Oct 6). The high-stake match between the two countries will be for a gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 and to seal an early berth to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Indian side, led by Harmanpreet Singh, has been unbeaten at the Asian Games 2023 and topped the Pool A with wins in all five of their group matches. India beat South Korea by 5-3 in the semi-finals to make it to the gold medal match. Indian men’s hockey team has scored 63 goals while conceding just eight. The run includes a 4-2 win over Japan in the group stage.

Japan, on the other hand, made the final after edging out hosts China 3-2 in the semi-finals. In the group stage, the reigning champions finished second in Pool A behind Japan. Japan’s only loss at the Asian Games 2023 came at the hands of India.

India, who is third in the FIH hockey rankings, is a three-time Asian Games champion while Japan, the current world No. 15, clinched their maiden title at the continental met at Jakarta 2018.

Asian Games 2023- IND vs JAP men’s hockey final: Live-streaming details

IND vs JAP- Asian Games 2023 final: When is India vs Japan Asian Games 2023 final match?- Date

India and Japan will play the Asian Games 2023 final match on Friday, Oct 6.

IND vs JAP- Asian Games 2023 final: Where will India vs Japan Asian Games 2023 final match be played?- Venue

India and Japan will play the Asian Games 2023 final match at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

IND vs JAP- Asian Games 2023 final: At what time will India and Japan Asian Games 2023 final match start?- Time

India and Japan will play the Asian Games 2023 final match at 4:00 pm IST.

IND vs JAP- Asian Games 2023 final: Where to watch the live-telecast of the India vs Japan Asian Games 2023 final match?

India and Japan Asian Games 2023 final match will be live-telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels in India.

IND vs JAP- Asian Games 2023 final: How to live-stream the India vs Japan Asian Games 2023 final match?

India and Japan Asian Games 2023 match can be live-streamed at Sony Liv.

