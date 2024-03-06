India: Farmers resume 'Dilli Chalo' march, police boost surveillance on borders

Indian farmers are set to resume their 'Dilli Chalo' march on Wednesday (Mar 6) in a bid to amplify their demands over various issues, including Minimum Support Price (MSP) assurance, and relief from debt burden, among others.

Notably, since February 13, farmers have entrenched themselves at various points along Delhi borders with their tractors.

The farmers are demanding a law guaranteeing MSP as well as the withdrawal of prior police charges against protesters during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, a tragic incident that occurred on October 3, 2021, in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh where a convoy of vehicles clashed with another group resulting in the death of eight people, including four farmers.

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) issued a nationwide call to converge on Delhi this Wednesday (Mar 6) to continue their protest against the central government.

In anticipation, Delhi Police have escalated monitoring at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders in a bid to avoid any untoward incident in light of the demonstrations. "We have stepped up security at all three borders. However, we are not shutting any border or route but vehicle checking will take place," a police officer reportedly said.

"It is the 23rd day of the protest that was launched by the KMM and SKM (non-political). Like we announced earlier, farmers from other states will start marching towards Delhi from today. They won't come on tractor-trolleys and that's why I don't think anyone would be able to reach (Delhi) today. The situation would be clear by March 10," farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, reported PTI news agency.

Despite encountering hurdles at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana during their initial 'Dilli Chalo' call, farmers remain steadfast in their pursuit.

'Rail roko' on March 10

Protesting farmers have scheduled a four-hour nationwide 'rail roko' on March 10. "We may have to fight today, tomorrow, but we will continue to fight for our rights," farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said.

Watch | India Defence Min Rajnath Singh lauds Indian Navy, says 'Want to create an environment of peace' × Meanwhile, reports said that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a Mahapanchayat in the capital city of Delhi on March 14. Despite multiple rounds of dialogue, the impasse between farmers and the government continues.

Earlier, the farmers rejected the government's offer to purchase five crops - moong dal, urad dal, cotton, tur dal, and maize at MSP for five years. Protesting farmers are resolute in their demands.