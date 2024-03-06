PM Modi inaugurates India's first underwater metro, other projects worth $1.85bn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic visit to Kolkata on Wednesday (Mar 6), unveiling India's inaugural underwater metro route and a plethora of other projects, collectively worth Rs 15,400 crore ($1.85 billion). This landmark event is the culmination of transforming Kolkata's transportation landscape towards modernity as well as convenience.

The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of the Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor is a marvel of engineering prowess nestled beneath the iconic River Hooghly. Kolkata Metro's Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section has set a precedent for such future endeavours. The Howrah metro station stands tall as the deepest in the country, a testament to Kolkata's engineering prowess.

Underlining the significance of this milestone, Kaushik Mitra, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Metro Railways, highlighted that while the inauguration ceremony took place today, the commencement of passenger services will happen at a later date.

The inauguration also encompassed the launch of the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and Taratala-Majerhat metro sections, accentuating the government's commitment to enhancing urban mobility and connectivity. School children get a sneak peek of India's first underwater metro in Kolkata, set to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi today



Spanning the River Hooghly, the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section links the bustling cities of Kolkata and Howrah, catalysing seamless connectivity. Covering a distance of 4.8 km, the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section forms an integral segment of the East-West Metro corridor, connecting Howrah Maidan to the IT hub of Salt Lake Sector V.

Watch | Pollnomics: Elections in India this year are unlikely to spook investors × The metro's swift journey beneath the Hooghly riverbed lasts a mere 45 seconds, epitomising efficiency and speed. With the underground corridor spanning 10.8 km between Howrah Maidan and Phoolbagan, the East-West Metro's total length encompasses 16.6 km.

The anticipation surrounding this project has been palpable since April 2023 when Kolkata Metro's rakes embarked on their inaugural trial journey beneath the Hooghly's riverbed. It was an unprecedented feat in the nation's history. Looking ahead, Kolkata Metro has set its sights on commencing commercial operations along the entire East-West alignment between Salt Lake Sector V and Howrah Maidan by June-July, signalling a promising future for urban commuters.