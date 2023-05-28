India faces a 'very complicated challenge' from China, says S Jaishankar

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the country is facing a "very complicated challenge" from China, and that steps have been taken by the government to ensure no attempts are made to unilaterally change the status quo in the border areas.



On Saturday, Jaishankar added that this challenge has been "very visible" for the last three years in border areas, adding that both nations need to find an equilibrium in the relationship, however, it cannot be achieved just on the terms proposed by the other party.



“If peace and tranquillity between the two nations is disturbed, their relationship will not remain unaffected,” the minister added in his speech on on 'Modi's India: A Rising Power' at the Anant National University.



"When I talk about big powers, of course we have a particular challenge from China. That challenge is a very complicated challenge, but in the last three years it has been particularly visible in the border areas," Jaishankar stated while referring to the incursions of China in eastern Ladakh.

ALSO READ | EAM S Jaishankar defends India selling Russian crude as refined fuel after EU threatens crackdown

"There are clearly responses that are required, and those responses have been undertaken by the government. And a lot of it to ensure that no attempt is made to unilaterally change the status quo in the border areas," he added. 'India, China needs to find some equilibrium' “The two countries will have to find some kind of equilibrium, and all the past governments in their own ways tried to find a balance. But that balance cannot be on the terms of the other party. Then it is not a balance. There has to be something mutual. Mutual respect, sensitivity and interest have to be the basis of the relationship,” the external affairs minister stated.



"How can we get along long term if you don't respect me, if you are not sensitive to my concerns, if you ignore my interest?" he quizzed, further stating that if India will receive respect, sensitivity and recognition, then the country can hope for a better relationship with China.



"But if we do not, I think we need to stand up for our rights, and we need to be firm in asserting opposition. And that, unfortunately, currently is the situation," he stated.

WATCH | EU Indo-Pacific Meet 2023: Indian EAM S. Jaishankar addresses forum On India's neighbouring countries Speaking about India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar emphasised on the strengthening of relations with neighbouring countries.



“Neighbours like Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, which have always been close to India, are today linked with us through roads, railway, waterways and electricity grid connections. The linkage and perception today of India in the neighbourhood has changed, and nothing illustrated that more dramatically than what happened to Sri Lanka last year when it went through a very deep economic crisis," he stated.



"And we have actually stepped forward in a way in which we ourselves never have before. What we have done for Sri Lanka is bigger than what the IMF has done for Sri Lanka," Jaishankar added.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.