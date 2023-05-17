EAM S Jaishankar defends India selling Russian crude as refined fuel after EU threatens crackdown

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday schooled the European Union and its foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell after the latter called for action against Indian selling refined products made from Russian crude oil.

Urging Borrell to look inwards, Jaishankar said, "Look at EU Council regulations, Russian crude is substantially transformed in the third country and not treated as Russian anymore. I would urge you to look at Council's Regulation 833/2014."

Earlier, Borrell, in an interview with the Financial Times egged Brussels to crack down on India reselling Russian oil into Europe as refined fuel, including diesel.

"If diesel or gasoline is entering Europe ... coming from India and being produced with Russian oil, that is certainly a circumvention of sanctions and member states have to take measures," the EU's chief diplomat said.

"That India buys Russian oil, it's normal... But if they use that in order to be a centre where Russian oil is being refined and by-products are being sold to us... we have to act," Borrell said.

WATCH | WION Dispatch: EAM Jaishankar defends India's stance on Russian oil in Parliament × India's clear approach to serving its own interests This is not the first instance when Jaishankar has stood up to the bully tactics of the West. Last year, the EU and other Western nations caused a row by calling out India repeatedly for buying Russian oil at discounted prices.

However, Jaishankar took a rather strong approach and shut them by remarking, "Buying Russian gas is not funding the war."

"Why it's only Indian money and fund coming from India and not gas coming to Europe which funds war, let's be even-handed out," said Jaishankar at the Globsec 2022 Bratislava forum.

"Why countries in Europe and West and the United States, why don`t they allow Iranian oil in the market why don't they allow Venezuela oil to come to the market? They have squeezed every other source of oil we have and then say you will not go to the market and get the best deal for the people, it's not a fair approach," he added.

In December last year, during a joint press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, Jaishankar once again laid bare the facts and exposed the West for its hypocrisy.

"Our trade with Russia is at a very small level- USD 12-13 billion, in comparison to European countries. We've also given the Russians a set of products... I don't think people should read more into it other than the legitimate expectations of any trading country to increase its trade," said the EAM.

(With inputs from agencies)