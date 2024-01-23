Karpoori Thakur, ex-Bihar CM and 'beacon of social justice', awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously

The Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Tuesday (Jan 23) that Karpoori Thakur, the former chief minister of the Indian state of Bihar and socialist leader, will be awarded the nation's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, posthumously. Thakur was known for championing the cause of the backward classes.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) that he is "delighted" that the Indian government has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the "beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary".