Karpoori Thakur, ex-Bihar CM and 'beacon of social justice', awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously
Story highlights
Thakur was a former chief minister of the north Indian state of Bihar and was known for championing the cause of the backward classes
The Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Tuesday (Jan 23) that Karpoori Thakur, the former chief minister of the Indian state of Bihar and socialist leader, will be awarded the nation's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, posthumously. Thakur was known for championing the cause of the backward classes.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) that he is "delighted" that the Indian government has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the "beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary".
"This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalized and a stalwart of equality and empowerment. His unwavering commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on India's socio-political fabric. This award not only honours his remarkable contributions but also inspires us to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society," PM Modi added.
I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring… pic.twitter.com/9fSJrZJPSP— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2024