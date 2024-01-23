Who was Karpoori Thakur? The 'Jan Nayak' honoured with Bharat Ratna posthumously

'Bharat Ratna', India's highest civilian award, has been conferred upon Karpoori Thakur, the former chief minister of the Indian state of Bihar and a socialist leader who was popularly called 'Jan Nayak' (leader of the people). Thakur served as Bihar chief minister twice, first from December 1970 to June 1971 and then from December 1977 to April 1979.

Karpoori Thakur early life and political activities

Karpoori Thakur was born on January 24, 1924 in Pitaunjhia village in Samastipur District of Bihar. The village is now called 'Karpuri Gram'. Inspired by Indian nationalistic thought, Karpoori Thakur joined All India Students' Federation (AISF) when he was completing his studies. The AISF is the oldest students organisation in India.

With nationalistic ideals on his mind, Thakur left his graduate study to join Quit India Movement, a massive mobilisation started by Mahatma Gandhi in 1942 to force colonial British rulers to leave India. Thakur bravely paid price for his participation in Indian National Movement as the British cracked down on participants and spent 26 months in jail.

Karpoori Thakur and post-independence Indian politics

India gained independence on August 15, 1947. Karpoori Thakur, though he initially worked as a teacher in his village, marked his return to active politics with a victory in the Bihar Legislative Assembly election in 1952 from Tajpur constituency. He represented the Socialist Party.

Karpoori Thakur's name is legendary in Indian politics because of his successful fights for the rights of the workers. He was even arrested for leading workers' strikes. In the year 1970, Karpoori Thakur fasted for 28 days in a fast-unto-death agitation for the cause of labourers in Telco.

Before he became the first non-Congress socialist chief minister of Bihar, Karpoori Thakur served as education minister of the state. He was of a firm opinion that students in the state should receive education in Hindi and not English.

When he became chief minister of the state, he banned alcohol completely.

Thakur was close to Jay Prakash Narayan, another of the iconic socialist leaders in India. When emergency was in effect in the country (1975-77) Karpoori Thakur, JP Narayan, and other stalwarts of the Janata Party were instrumental in launching the iconic 'Sampoorna Kranti' (Total Revolution) movement the aim of which was transforming Indian society in a non-violent way.

The Janata Party split in 1979, Karpoori Thakur put his weight behind the Charan Singh faction. Thakur was elected in Bihar assembly twice after this, in 1980 and 1985. He passed away on February 17, 1988.