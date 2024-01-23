India: Maharaja of Jaipur claims ancestral connection to Lord Rama, shows family lineage chart

The nation witnessed widespread celebrations following the 'Pran Pratishtha' or consecration ceremony of the revered Ram Lalla idol in the newly-constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday (Jan 22). Images of Lord Ram adorned the country, with devotional songs playing through loudspeakers and live telecasts of the ceremony displayed on special screens.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, the evening saw a symbolic lighting of 'Ram Jyoti' as people illuminated diyas (oil lamps) at their homes and set off firecrackers. The festivities marked the joyous occasion of Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after 500 years.

Amid this, the Royal Family of Jaipur, known as 'The Suryavanshi Rajputs,' has claimed to be the historic lineage of Lord Rama and asserts the divine connection through their lineage chart or Vanshavali.

Heritage presentation at Ayodhya

Representing the family at the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, H.H. Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, the 309th generation in the lineage, shared the official Vanshawali and a historic map of Ayodhya dating back to the 18th century. This cloth map, purchased by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II from a saint, has been preserved through generations.

Historians, including Col. James Todd, in his book 'Annals and Antiquities of Rajasthan,' highlight the traditions and customs of the Mewar royal family as evidence of their lineage from Lord Ram.

According to Todd, Lord Ram's capital was Ayodhya, and his descendants, including Luv, established the Luvkote (Lahore).

Eventually, they migrated to Mewar, founding the Sisodia dynasty with Chittor as their initial capital, later moving to Udaipur. The sun symbolizes the Mewar royal family, known as devotees of Lord Shiva, worshiping Eklingnath.