India elections 2024: Party leaders react to the announcement of Lok Sabha poll dates

In his initial response to the release of the Lok Sabha elections schedule for 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) readiness. PM Modi affirmed that the governing party would approach voters highlighting its track record of effective governance and service delivery across various domains.

“The biggest festival of democracy is here! EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared for elections. We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors," PM Modi said in a post on X. चुनाव आयोग द्वारा आज 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव की घोषणा की गई है। विश्व के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र के लिए चुनाव एक महापर्व है।



“Ten years ago, before we assumed office, the people of India were feeling betrayed and disillusioned thanks to INDI Alliance’s pathetic governance. No sector was left untouched by scams and policy paralysis. The world had given up on India. From there, it’s been a glorious turnaround," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi stressed that the welfare initiatives initiated by his administration have extended to every corner of India, leading the nation to achieve unprecedented milestones in its developmental objectives.

“The people of India are witnessing what a determined, focused, and result-oriented government can do. And, they want more of it. That is why from every corner of India, cutting across all sections of society, the people are saying in one voice- Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar!," PM Modi said.

Minister of Home Affairs of India, Amit Shah said that under the leadership of PM Modi, this election cycle will see the NDA campaigning under the banner of 'crossing 400'.

"I firmly believe that this time, the electorate will support us in reaching this goal, paving the way for a prosperous and secure India," he wrote on X. चुनाव आयोग द्वारा आज 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव की घोषणा की गई है। विश्व के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र के लिए चुनाव एक महापर्व है।



The upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024 has been characterised by the Congress party as a critical contest between dictatorship and constitutional principles, highlighting the significance of democracy and justice.

This stance from the party follows the announcement by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Saturday, revealing that the Lok Sabha polls, considered the world's largest election exercise, will be conducted in seven phases.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Pawan Khera articulated the party's stance, stating, "Today, the Election Commission has announced the general elections, but this election is not 'general'.