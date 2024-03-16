India elections 2024: Party leaders react to the announcement of Lok Sabha poll dates
Story highlights
The voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will start from April 19 and continue till June 1. The counting will be held on June 4 and the results are expected to be out the same day.
In his initial response to the release of the Lok Sabha elections schedule for 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) readiness. PM Modi affirmed that the governing party would approach voters highlighting its track record of effective governance and service delivery across various domains.
“The biggest festival of democracy is here! EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared for elections. We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors," PM Modi said in a post on X.
चुनाव आयोग द्वारा आज 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव की घोषणा की गई है। विश्व के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र के लिए चुनाव एक महापर्व है।— Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) March 16, 2024
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में देश ने पिछले एक दशक में सुशासन, सुरक्षा, सभी वर्गों के कल्याण व सांस्कृतिक विरासतों के पुनर्निर्माण का ऐतिहासिक…
In criticising the Opposition INDIA bloc, PM Modi recalled the scandals and instances of policy paralysis that occurred during the previous administration.
“Ten years ago, before we assumed office, the people of India were feeling betrayed and disillusioned thanks to INDI Alliance’s pathetic governance. No sector was left untouched by scams and policy paralysis. The world had given up on India. From there, it’s been a glorious turnaround," the Prime Minister added.
PM Modi stressed that the welfare initiatives initiated by his administration have extended to every corner of India, leading the nation to achieve unprecedented milestones in its developmental objectives.
“The people of India are witnessing what a determined, focused, and result-oriented government can do. And, they want more of it. That is why from every corner of India, cutting across all sections of society, the people are saying in one voice- Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar!," PM Modi said.
Minister of Home Affairs of India, Amit Shah said that under the leadership of PM Modi, this election cycle will see the NDA campaigning under the banner of 'crossing 400'.
"I firmly believe that this time, the electorate will support us in reaching this goal, paving the way for a prosperous and secure India," he wrote on X.
चुनाव आयोग द्वारा आज 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव की घोषणा की गई है। विश्व के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र के लिए चुनाव एक महापर्व है।— Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) March 16, 2024
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में देश ने पिछले एक दशक में सुशासन, सुरक्षा, सभी वर्गों के कल्याण व सांस्कृतिक विरासतों के पुनर्निर्माण का ऐतिहासिक…
Congress reacts
The upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024 has been characterised by the Congress party as a critical contest between dictatorship and constitutional principles, highlighting the significance of democracy and justice.
This stance from the party follows the announcement by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Saturday, revealing that the Lok Sabha polls, considered the world's largest election exercise, will be conducted in seven phases.
Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Pawan Khera articulated the party's stance, stating, "Today, the Election Commission has announced the general elections, but this election is not 'general'.
In this election, the decision will be made whether this country and our democracy will be carried on the shoulders of the labourers, farmers, and the middle class, or on the shoulders of selected capitalists. This will determine whether the country will march on the path of Baba Saheb's Constitution or on the praises of a dictator."
चुनाव का बिगुल बजा है, जनता ने ललकारा है।— Congress (@INCIndia) March 16, 2024
न्याय की इस रणभूमि में लोकतंत्र ने हमें पुकारा है और हम तैयार हैं।
आज चुनाव आयोग ने आम चुनाव की घोषणा कर दी है, लेकिन यह चुनाव 'आम' नहीं है।
इस चुनाव में फैसला होगा कि यह देश और हमारा लोकतंत्र- मजदूर, किसान, मध्यम वर्गीय लोगों के कंधे… pic.twitter.com/hoXYtTLlgJ
Voicing concerns regarding the seven-phase election timetable, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge remarked, "Seven (phases) means nearly all development work will be stopped and stopping for nearly 70-80 days means you can imagine how the country will progress because as per the election code of conduct, people will not move, the material will not be supplied, budget will not be spent, so this, according to me, is not good."
#WATCH | Bengaluru: On the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "Seven (phases) means nearly all development work will be stopped and stopping for nearly 70-80 days means you can imagine how the country will progress because as per… pic.twitter.com/woIV2keITo— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury highlighted the importance of fair and violence-free elections, stating, "We have been saying since starting that everyone should get equal rights, we demand this only... Also, it would have been a good thing if elections (Assembly) had been announced in J&K also, why are we waiting till September?"
#WATCH | On the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "I hope the upcoming elections will be conducted fairly and without violence...We have been saying since starting that everyone should get equal rights, we demand this only...… pic.twitter.com/fhpRWw8Y65— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024