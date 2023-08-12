India deploys upgraded MiG-29 fighter jets in Srinagar, ready to secure skies against Pakistan and China

India has deployed an upgraded squadron of MiG-29 fighter jets at the Srinagar air base to address twin threats from both the Pakistani and Chinese. The advanced capabilities of upgraded MiG-29 fighter jets, their strategic positioning, and skilled pilots will be significant assets for safeguarding India's northern borders.

This move marks a strategic shift as the newly dubbed 'Defender of the North' squadron, also known as Tridents, replaces the MiG-21 squadron that historically guarded against Pakistani threats.

Indian Air Force squadron leader Vipul Sharma told ANI about the MiG-29's suitability for this purpose. "Srinagar lies in the centre of Kashmir valley and its elevation is higher than plains. It is strategically better to place an aircraft with a higher weight-to-thrust ratio and less response time due to proximity to the border and is equipped with better avionics and long-range missiles. The MiG-29 fulfills all these criteria due to which we are capable of taking in the enemies on both fronts," the pilot said.

MiG-29 over MiG-21

The MiG-29 offers significant advantages over the MiG-21, which had effectively safeguarded the Kashmir valley for years and notably shot down an F-16 in 2019 following the Balakot air strikes on Pakistani terrorist installations.

Also Read | Ahead of BRICS summit, Russian envoy Babushkin advocates trading in national currencies

Enhanced with long-range air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles post-upgrades, the MiG-29 has been armed with potent weaponry through the government's emergency procurement powers.

"The fighter aircraft have also been provided with the capability to jam the enemy aircraft's capabilities during times of conflict", officials said, reported ANI.

Night operations

Squadron leader Shivam Rana reportedly said that the upgraded MiG-29s can operate with night vision goggles, boasting extended range capabilities due to air-to-air refueling capacity.

Notably, the aircraft now incorporates air-to-ground armaments, a new addition.

"We have also included the air-to-ground armament which was not there earlier. The biggest capability of the aircraft are the pilots which are handpicked by the Indian Air Force to serve on these aircraft," pilot Rana said.

Deployment

The MiG-29s were deployed to the Srinagar air base in January this year and have since conducted extensive flights across the Kashmir valley and the Ladakh sector. They stand poised to swiftly respond to any attempted airspace violations by China.

WATCH | No-Confidence Motion: PM Modi's NDA government wins trust vote in Parliament

Post the Galwan clash of 2020, the MiG-29s were the inaugural aircraft deployed in the Ladakh sector to counter potential threats from the Chinese side. Their presence has effectively thwarted multiple such attempts.