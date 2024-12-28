The Indian National Capital saw lashes of rain throughout Friday (Dec 27), recording 41.2 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours up to 8:30 am on Saturday (Dec 28), making it the highest single-day December rainfall in the past 101 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This is the highest December rainfall witnessed in the last 15 years, with the mercury dipping down to 14.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The city received 9.1 mm of rain in the last 24 hours until 8:30 am.

The total rainfall for December stands at 42.8 mm, making it the highest rainfall for the month of December in the last 15 years, according to IMD data since 2009. “The cumulative 24-hour rainfall ending at 8:30 am today is the second-highest since 1901 at Safdarjung. December's monthly rainfall is now the fifth-highest, said an IMD official.

Dip in temperature

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 12.7 degrees Celsius. A yellow alert has been declared by the weather department for Saturday and Sunday (Dec 29).

The IMD expects cloudy skies with intermittent showers for Saturday (Dec 28) accompanied by fog during the evening. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 15°C, while the minimum could be around 12°C. Visibility is expected to drop, with light to moderate fog wrapping the city and surrounding areas.

Highest rainfall seen in December





> The primary weather station for the national capital, the Safdarjung Observatory, recorded 30.2 mm of water showers between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday.

>Palam recorded 31.4 mm, Lodhi Road 34.2 mm, Ridge 33.4 mm, Delhi University 39 mm, and Pusa 35 mm.

>The total rainfall for December stands at 42.8 mm, making it the highest rainfall for the month of December in the last 15 years.

Issues raised

> Nine waterlogging complaints among which four were related to fallen trees as reported by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

> One complaint each of waterlogging and tree collapse was raised by The Public Works Department (PWD)

AQI level



According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to the “moderate” category, measuring 164 on Friday morning, a major decline from the hazardous 300+ levels recorded earlier this week

(With inputs from agencies)