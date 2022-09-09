India declares state mourning on Sunday to honour Queen Elizabeth II

India has announced a day of state mourning on September 11 “as a mark of respect” for the British monarch Queen Elizabeth following her death. The 96-year-old was the longest ruling monarch in British history, and has been succeeded by her eldest son who will assume the title of King Charles III.

The Union ministry of home affairs made the announcement through a press release on Friday.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, passed away on 8th September 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11th throughout India," it stated.

The announcement also said that the national flag will be flown half-mast in all buildings around the country. "There will be no official entertainment on the day," the ministry said.

Following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III released a heartfelt message.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” Charles said in a statement on Thursday.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” he added.

