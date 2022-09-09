Who is next? Line of succession explained after death of Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III – the eldest son of the Queen – ascended to the throne after her death. The 77-year-old is the president of The Prince's Trust and the Royal Shakespeare Company as well as around 400 charitable organisations.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
The first-born son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles is the heir apparent at this moment. He has been closely associated with a number of charities along with wife – Kate Middleton – and has also served in the British military from 2006 to 2013.
Prince George of Cambridge
Prince George, the oldest son of Prince William, became third in line to inherit the throne. He is currently attending Thomas's Battersea school in south London.
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William, is fourth in line and she also attends the same school as her older brother.
Prince Louis of Cambridge
Prince Louis is the youngest son of Prince William and was born in 2018.
Prince Harry
Queen's grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle quit their royal duties in February last year. Previously, they had taken a step back from royal life and relocated to the United States with their son Archie. They also welcomed a baby girl and named her Lilibet Diana.
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the oldest son of Prince Harry and was born in 2019.
Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
She is the youngest daughter of Prince Harry, and she was born on 4 June 2021.