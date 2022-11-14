India: College student harassed physically and sexually for alleged comments against Prophet Muhammad

A college student in Hyderabad, the capital of southern India's Telangana state, was harassed physically and sexually on November 1 by a group of students at his hostel for alleged objectionable words used against the Prophet Muhammad.

The law student, identified as Himank Bansal, is an undergraduate law student at the IFHE in Hyderabad and filed a police complaint on November 11. A case was registered under the TS Prohibition of Ragging Act at Shankarpally police station.

The document filed by him read: "On November 1, I was physically and sexually harassed by 15-20 individuals on college campus premises in my allotted hostel room."

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. The harassment came apparently after Himank said something objectionable about the Prophet Muhammad.

Local media reports mentioned that the group of students punched him in the face and also pushed and mishandled him. They slapped him and kicked him in his abdomen.

The complaint also added that the group of students touched his genitals and force-fed certain chemicals and powders.

Meanwhile, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rachana Reddy on Sunday (November 13) demanded a proper investigation into a matter. While speaking to ANI, Reddy slammed the K Chandrashekar Rao government for not taking immediate action.

"We don't know what statements were made but the fact that absolutely no action was taken. Apparently, an FIR has been registered but there is absolutely no information as to what the hooligans wanted and what was the cause of the said abuse and assault. Don't know what the ministers, MLAs and the entire state government are doing about this incident," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

