India-China standoff: Military option open to deal with China in Ladakh if talks fail: Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat

India's Chief of Defence Staff(CDS) Bipin Rawat said that the country's "military option to deal with transgression by the Chinese Army are on, but only if talks fail" along the Line of Actual Control(LAC).

In Pics: Why Rafale fighter jets will be stationed just 200 km from Pakistan, China border

"The military option to deal with the transgressions by the Chinese in Ladakh are on but it will be exercised only if talks at the military and diplomatic level fail," the CDS chief said, adding,"transgressions along the LAC occur due to differing perceptions about its alignment."

Also Read: China must restore status quo ante in eastern Ladakh to resolve border standoff: Sources

Rawat informed that Defence minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other officials corcerned with national security are reviewing the situation along with those concerned about national security.

The CDS chief asserted that India has vast frontline along the northern and western border along the Indian Ocean Region while dismissing concerns that there was a lack of coordination between intelligence agencies.

On Saturday, Defence minister Rajnath Singh had met the NSA and the three service chiefs to review the situation along the LAC.

Tensions between India and China reached boiling point on June 15 after the clash at Galwan Valley between the Indian Army and PLA troops leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers, although there were casualties on the Chinese side as well but the Chinese foreign ministry has refused to divulge details.

After the clash, both sides have engaged in de-escalation talks aimed at disengagement of troops with talks between military officials, however, reports say the Chinese troops have been slow to move out of strategic areas in the upper Himalayan region.



