Why Rafale fighter jets will be stationed just 200 km from Pakistan, China border at Ambala air base

The IAF has said that once the Rafale fighter jets arrive in India 'efforts will focus on operationalisation of the aircraft at the earliest.'

Rafale fighter jet in India

The first five of a batch of French Rafale fighter jets purchased by New Delhi in a multibillion-dollar deal is headed to India for rapid deployment amid rising tensions with China. The deal estimated to be worth $9.4 billion

The jets built by Dassault Aviation -- piloted by officers from the Indian Air Force (IAF) -- took off from Merignac in southwest France.



(Photograph:AFP)