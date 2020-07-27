Why Rafale fighter jets will be stationed just 200 km from Pakistan, China border at Ambala air base
The IAF has said that once the Rafale fighter jets arrive in India 'efforts will focus on operationalisation of the aircraft at the earliest.'
Rafale fighter jet in India
The first five of a batch of French Rafale fighter jets purchased by New Delhi in a multibillion-dollar deal is headed to India for rapid deployment amid rising tensions with China. The deal estimated to be worth $9.4 billion
The jets built by Dassault Aviation -- piloted by officers from the Indian Air Force (IAF) -- took off from Merignac in southwest France.
Refuel midair several times on the way
The five planes should be at the Ambala air base in northern India, some 200 kilometres from the Pakistani and Chinese borders. It will refuel midair several times on the way and also make a stopover in Al Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates, where France has an air base.
Delivery of the Rafale jets -- 36 of which were ordered by India in September 2016 -- officially began in October but the planes stayed in France for training of the pilots and mechanics.
The gamechanger
The delivery should be completed by 2022. India has been eager to update its ageing fighter jet force amid tensions with China.
'Efforts will focus on operationalisation'
The IAF has said that once the planes arrive in India "efforts will focus on operationalisation of the aircraft at the earliest."
Air-to-ground strikes
With a service ceiling of 50,000 feet, the combat aircraft can reach maximum speeds of 750 knots.
It can carry out both air-to-ground strikes, as well as air-to-air attacks and interceptions during the same sortie. The jet is capable of performing several actions at the same time, such as firing air-to-air missiles during a very low altitude penetration phase, giving it outstanding survivability.
The mission system of the Rafale has the potential to integrate a variety of current and future armaments.
The HAMMER
The supersonic fighter jet has been cleared to operate weapons like the MICA air-to-air 'Beyond Visual Range' (BVR) interception, combat and self-defence missiles, the METEOR very long-range air-to-air missile, the HAMMER -- Highly Agile and Manoeuvrable Munition Extended Range -- modular, rocket-boosted air-to-ground precision-guided weapon series, laser-guided bombs with different warheads, and "specifics armaments" selected by some clients.
Rafale fitted with 14 hard points
The Rafale is also fitted with 14 hard points, out of which five are capable of drop tanks and heavy ordnance. The jet's total external load capacity is more than nine tonnes.
"Hence, Rafale can lift the equivalent of its own empty weight in payloads," according to Dassault.
Indian Air Force's combat squadrons
India's defence ministry had earlier signed off on the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets and upgrades to 59 others worth $2.4 billion. The purchase of 21 MiG-29 and 12 SU-30 MKI, as well as upgrades to 59 existing MiG-29s, was to "augment" the Indian Air Force's combat squadrons.
New and additional missile systems to be manufactured in India were also commissioned for all three branches of the military. In 2018, the two nations signed an accord for Moscow to supply its S-400 missile system in a deal worth $5.4 billion despite the threat of US sanctions.