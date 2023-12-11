India: Chennai deals with oil spill after Cyclone Michuang, coast guard deploys ships, helicopters

A week after the impact of Cyclone Michaung, many parts of the southern Indian city of Chennai are back to their daily routine. However, tears continue to flow for those living in certain parts of north Chennai, a part of the city that houses petrochemical and fertiliser industries, and power plants. These tears are not a result of the havoc wreaked by the five-feet high floodwater, the eyes of the residents there continue to water owing to an oil spill that spread across their locality, along with the surging floodwaters. With the floodwaters receding, the major issue remains the thick, smelly oil slicks that remain on their walls, doors, roads and inside their homes making their eyes water and causing discomfort. Impact& residue of the oil spill in north #chennai, as seen in Ernavur, home to 500+ families



There's a strong chemical smell here, causing eye-watering, inconvenience to residents..With oil residue all around, they also fear risk of fire accidents#ChennaiFloods2023… pic.twitter.com/acZk1BTlUx — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) December 11, 2023 × Speaking to WION, a resident of Ernavur in north Chennai, recalled that their area had seen flooding during the 2015 Chennai floods and also last week. However, the effect of the oil spill is something that has made recovering from the damage significantly tougher this time around. When most parts of Chennai were getting inundated on Monday (Dec 4), the residential areas in Ernavur were no exception. However, they were caught unawares when oil and chemicals mixed with the floodwaters entered their locality.

At the time of writing, state government agencies led by the State Pollution Control Board are probing the origin of the oil leak and clarity is yet to emerge on the exact cause of the same. Since the time flood waters receded around Thursday (Dec 7) those in Ernavur have been engaged in cleanup activities.

While cleaning up the floodwaters and related damage has happened relatively quickly, the oil stains and slicks remain in their areas. "We have been using turpentine and other chemicals to try and remove the marks left behind by the oil, but there is not much of a difference. The strong smell of the oil still lingers on and slicks continue to be on our roads. There are more than 500 families living here," a resident who has been staying in Ernavur for more than two decades, told WION. The Oil spill in North #Chennai spans ~20square kms@IndiaCoastGuard says it is from Kosasthalaiyar river to Kasimedu harbour



ICG ALH Mk3 helo with underslung equipment, sprayed Oil Spill Dispersants to break down, clear the oil& minimise damage#ChennaiRains #ChennaiFloods… pic.twitter.com/RpwaqNyOLR — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) December 11, 2023 × Last week, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), which operates in the region and supplies fuels such as LPG, petrol, aviation fuel and diesel to the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, had denied any pipeline leak at their refinery in Manali, north Chennai.

In a social media post, the firm added that other industries of Manali were also badly affected due to cyclone Michaung. "Despite the flood situation in and around the refinery, the CPCL team rose to the occasion and ensured uninterrupted safe operation of the refinery and supply of fuels to the state of Tamil Nadu. The firm also added that they have deployed absorbent pads, and gully suckers to remove oil traces from the canal and that medical camps were organised in the affected locality, Ernavur, where people had reported symptoms such as cough, cold and fever.

Oil spill cleanups are complicated and not all agencies are equipped or trained to deal with such disasters. The Indian coast guard, ports, oil handling agencies and few stakeholders of the petrochemical sectors alone have the wherewithal to deal with such cases. As the oil spill and the floodwaters from Ernavur flowed into the nearby Koasathalaiyar River, the spill spread across the water body and eventually reached the sea, thereby compounding the adverse effect of the spill and potentially affecting the marine ecosystem. Typically, when oil slicks float atop water, it prevents the permeation of oxygen to the marine life below and leads to mass deaths of marine life, affects the livelihoods of fishers and has an adverse impact on the economy.

Over the weekend, Indian coast guard assets were deployed to assess the extent and spread of the spill in the waters and it is estimated to have spread to an area spanning 20 square kilometres. According to the coast guard, the spill has extended at sea from the Kosasthalaiyar river mouth to the Kasimedu fishing harbour, a hub for fisherfolk in the region and home to a huge fish market.

Mindful of its responsibilities of preserving and protecting the marine environment, coast guard ships and helicopter undertook extensive pollution response operations against the spill and averted major damage to the delicate coastal ecosystem, said the coast guard.

It added that the oil trapped in the interior land area and creek is being responded to by the State Pollution Control Board, with the assistance of the Indian coast guard oil spill response specialists. In pictures and videos, ICG’s Advanced Light Helicopter Mark 3 variant, equipped with an underslung oil spill dispersant sprayer was used to spray chemicals that help break down the oil, and disperse it, thereby drastically minimising its adverse impact. There are multiple methods that the Coast Guard employs to contain and minimise the damage caused by oil spills, based on the specific conditions pertaining to the spill and the prevalent weather, and sea conditions.

