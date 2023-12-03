Cyclone Michaung: PM Modi speaks to Andhra CM, takes stock of preparations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday (Nov 3) and took stock of the preparations done by the state government to handle Cyclone Michaung and assured him to extend all help, said officials.



The top officials were also directed by PM Modi to ensure that all possible help is provided to the state government.

On Sunday, a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal slowly intensified into a cyclonic storm named 'Michaung', and is expected to hit the south coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam in the forenoon on December 5 with an expected maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, said the IMD, in its bulletin.

IMD issues cyclone alert

A cyclone alert was issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining coasts of North Tamil Nadu for the next 12 hours. In its press release, the IMD said that the deep depression will intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours over the southwest Bay of Bengal.



"Yesterday's Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 2330 hours of December 2, 2023, over the same region," stated the release.



"It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over Southwest Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours and reach west-central Bay Of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts by December 4 forenoon," it said.

Watch: Indian PM Narendra Modi's selfie with Meloni breaks internet As per the release, the cyclonic storm at a maximum sustained speed of 80-90 kmph to 100 kmph will cross the coast of south Andhra Pradesh on December 5.



"Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of 5th December as a Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph," the release said.



After the cyclone warning was issued by the IMD, local cautionary Signal Number III was hoisted in Chennai, Cuddalore and Ennore ports so as to alert people.