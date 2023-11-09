India: BSF head constable killed in unprovoked firing by Pak rangers

A head constable of India's Border Security Force (BSF) was killed early Thursday (Nov 9) in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border (IB), officials confirmed in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The officials said that BSF Head Constable Lal Fam Kima suffered injuries and was evacuated to a local hospital.

He was later moved to the GMC Hospital in Jammu, but he succumbed to injuries. His body has been shifted to GMC Hospital's mortuary for postmortem.

The 50-year-old Kima hailed from Aizwal in the northern eastern state of Mizoram. Officials said that his body is likely to reach his Aizawl home on Friday.

The incident happened in the Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

The BSF said in a statement: "During night intervening 8/9 Nov 2023, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in Ramgarh area which was befittingly responded to by BSF troops." Director General & all ranks of Border Security Force salute the supreme sacrifice of HC/GD Lal Fam Kima of 148 Bn who succumbed to injuries during unprovoked Cross Border Firing incident along the Jammu Border.

Director General & all ranks of Border Security Force salute the supreme sacrifice of HC/GD Lal Fam Kima of 148 Bn who succumbed to injuries during unprovoked Cross Border Firing incident along the Jammu Border.

Prahari Parivar stands by his family in this trying time.

Dr Lakhwinder Singh, who is the Ramgarh Community Health Centre Block Medical Officer (BMO), said that one BSF jawan was injured in Pakistani firing and reported to the centre for treatment around 1:00am (IST).

Mohan Singh Bhatti of Jerda village said that the firing started around 12.20am (IST) and later escalated into shelling. He said: "A fear psychosis is prevailing along the IB due to firing and shelling."

The officials said that this firing incident, which targeted the Border Outposts in the district, is the third ceasefire violation in 24 days.

The Pakistan Rangers have done such violations along the IB in the Jammu frontier in the past also.