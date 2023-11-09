Explained | Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query row: How TMC MP became the eye of the storm

The Ethics Committee of the lower house of Indian parliament, Lok Sabha or House of the people, has reportedly recommended the disqualification of Opposition Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra, a former investment banker, following the cash-for-query row.

Mahua Moitra, a Member of Parliament for Trinamool Congress (TMC) from West Bengal state's Krishnanagar constituency, was accused by her former personal friend and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai and Nishikant Dubey — a lawmaker from PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party — of accepting money and expensive gifts for asking a certain set of questions in Lok Sabha.

Moitra has accepted that she shared her online parliamentary credentials with a businessman friend to allow submission of her pre-approved questions which she later intended to ask in Lok Sabha.

In Lok Sabha, the lawmakers are directly elected by the people in general elections. Moitra is one of the prominent leaders of the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), one of the fewest political parties that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral juggernaut has been unable to dislodge from the power.

Indian parliament cash-for-query row: What has happened so far?

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Mahua Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Dubey further claimed that lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai provided him with proof of the alleged bribes.

Also watch | TMC MP Mahua Moitra lawyer reportedly urged Dehadrai to withdraw his case × Nishikant Dubey, an elected representative of Jharkhand state's Godda constituency, has demanded Moitra to be suspended citing a 2005 precedent when 11 Members of Parliament were disqualified over cash for query accusations.

While Moitra herself admitted that she shared her parliamentary login details, she asserted that most MPs share their login credentials with others.

Besides, the businessman in question — Darshan Hiranandani — admitted gifting Moitra "expensive luxury items", as well as payments for the "renovation of her officia" bungalow; and also accepted posting "questions directly on her behalf" using the Parliament login and password that Moitra provided him.

Hiranandani made these admissions under Apostille method to the consulate general of India in Dubai. Apostille is a method of certifying a document or statement provided or made in a country other than the one where it is to be used.

The committee has reportedly taken a grim view of the charges against Moitra. During one of the proceedings of the Ethics Committee, Moitra accused its chief Vinod Kumar Sonkar of asking filthy and personal questions to her.

Mahua Moitra cash-for-query scandal: How it emerged?

It all started with a custodial battle over Henry, a canine whose ownership is being claimed by both Mahua Moitra and Jai Anant Dehadrai, Moitra's former personal friend.

Moitra has claimed the charges made against her in the parliament were based on a "jilted ex's lies".

Moitra also filed a number of police complaints against Dehadrai in the last six months for alleged criminal trespass, theft, vulgar messages and abuse, Press Trust of India reported.

On Wednesday (Nov 8), BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) based on his complaint in the 'Cash for Query' row.

On October 21, Dubey — apart from complaining to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla — also filed a complaint with the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal against Moitra in the cash-for-query row.

In the latest turn of events, Mahua Moitra has complained to Lok Sabha MP Om Birla that she is being "targeted for speaking out" against Adani Group, while referring to the details of the proceedings of Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee being reported in the media.

Mahua Moitra cash-for-query row: What next?

According to a report in The Times of India, the decision of Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, consists of a voluminous 500-page report. According to the publication, it has been confirmed during the proceedings of the committee that Moitra allowed an offshore businessman to access her Parliament login and ask questions on her behalf.

This, the Ethics Committee report said, not only breached the parliamentary code of ethics but also compromised the country's national security.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee is currently headed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Vinod Kumar Sonkar, an elected member from Kaushambi constituency of Uttar Pradesh state. Its other members are Vishnu Datt Sharma, Sumedhanand Saraswati, Aparajita Sarangi, Dr Rajdeep Roy, Sunita Duggal, and Dr Subhash Bhamre of the BJP; Ve Vaithilingam, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Preneet Kaur (Congress); Balashowry Vallabbhaneni (YSR Congress); Hemant Godse (Shiv Sena); Giridhari Yadav (JD-U); P R Natarajan (CPI-M); and Kunwar Danish Ali (BSP).