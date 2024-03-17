India: BRS leader K Kavitha remanded to ED's custody for 7 days

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday (March 16) sent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha to custodial remand until March 23, 2024.

She was arrested on Friday (March 15) in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The Special Judge, MK Nagpal, after hearing the submissions, announced the decision to send the BRS leader to ED remand.

Kavitha was produced in the courtroom under heavy security in the presence of lawyers, party workers and media personnel.

While being produced before the court, she termed her arrest as illegal and said, "We will fight it (case) out in court."

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and brought to Delhi after a raid at her Hyderabad residence by the probe agency.

In the arrest order, the concerned ED investigation officer said, "I believe that Kalvakuntla Kavitha, w/o DR Anil Kumar, residing in Hyderabad, Telengana-500034, has been guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (15 of 2003)."

"Now, therefore, in the exercise of the power conferred upon me under subsection (1) of Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (915 of 2003), I hereby arrest the said Kalvakuntla Kavitha at 05.20 pm on 15.03.2024 and she has been informed of the grounds for her arrest. A copy of the grounds of arrest (containing 14 pages) has been served upon her."

The development comes almost two months after the probe agency issued summons to Kavitha that she had skipped.

She has denied any wrongdoing and has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government was "using" the ED as BJP could not gain "backdoor entry" into Telangana.