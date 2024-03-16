Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM pens letter to country, says 'Our partnership a decade, confident will continue'

Ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections schedule by the Election Commission of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for suggestions, ideas and support from the citizens of the country in fulfilling the goal of creating a developed nation.

In his open letter to the country's citizens, Prime Minister Modi addressed them as “my dear family member”, and said, “Our partnership is at the threshold of completing a decade. The trust and support of 140 crore Indians inspires and motivates me.”

“The beauty of democracy lies in Janbhagidari or public participation. It is your support that gives me the immense strength to take bold decisions for the nation’s welfare, draw up aspirational plans and implement them smoothly,” the prime minister wrote.

“I need and indeed, look forward to your ideas, suggestions and support as we work to fulfil the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat. I am confident that we will continue to take our nation to great heights together,” he added.

PM Modi throws light on government's initiatives in past 10 years

In the open letter, the prime minister spoke about the initiatives of the government in the past 10 years.

“It is a measure of your trust and support that we could take several historic and major decisions like implementation of GST, abrogation of Article 370, new law on Triple Talaq, Nari Shakti Vandan Act to enhance women’s participation in Parliament, the inauguration of new Parliament building and strong steps against terrorism and Left-Wing Extremism,” the prime minister wrote.

Watch: India elections 2024: In 2 Lok Sabha lists, BJP has dropped 21% sitting MPs already “The success of efforts such as pucca houses through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, access to electricity, water and LPG for all, free medical treatments through Ayushman Bharat, financial help to farmers, assistance to women through Matru Vandana Yojana and many more has been possible only due to the trust you have placed in me," he said.

“The transformation that has taken place in the lives of the people is the biggest achievement of our government over the last 10 years. These transformative outcomes are the result of the sincere efforts made by a determined government to improve the quality of life for the poor, farmers, youth and women,” the PM added.