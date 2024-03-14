Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jammu and Kashmir to have over 3.4 lakh first-time voters

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will have over three lakh first-time voters in the coming Parliamentary and Assembly Polls. The Chief Election Commissioner of India said that three lakh forty thousand first-time voters will be eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Election Commission said that around 86.9 lakh voters including 44.34 lakh men and 42.55 lakh women are registered in Jammu and Kashmir. The number also included 67,400 persons with disabilities and 158 transgenders. There will be 11,629 polling stations with an average of 747 voters per polling station to be set up in the Union Territory. The Election Commission said that 77,290 voters are above 85 years of age which includes 2,886 being over 100 years.

The first-time voters in the Valley are extremely excited about casting their votes the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

''I am extremely happy to be able to cast my vote for the first time in a democracy like India. I feel fortunate enough that It will be my first time to cast the vote. I will definitely cast my vote in favour of my favourite candidate. We are looking for the best candidate. I want peace and progress and that will be my basis for voting for a certain candidate, '' said Athar Parvaiz, a first-time voter.

Among the 3.4 lakh first-time voters, around 1.35 lakh are female first-time voters. The Election Commission also said that the electoral gender ratio of women voters has gone up as well. The number has increased from 945 in 2019 to 954 in 2024. Most of these young first-time voters are focusing on candidates who assure them of overall development.

''I know the process of Elections and I am very excited to cast my vote for the first time. The constitution allows us to vote, and it brings me happiness that I am 20 years old and I can choose my representative myself. Everyone needs to think before voting. They should be the reason for which you are voting for a certain candidate. I will vote for a candidate on the basis of development and in the interest of the whole society, '' said Ilyas Ahmad, a first-time Voter.

The Election Commission website has also helped a lot of youngsters across the Union territory to know about the election system and voting. They are aware of their democratic rights and want to vote on the basis of development and education.

''India is a multiparty system. Jammu and Kashmir does not have a huge population but has diverse and multiple political parties. People have a vast variety of political parties to choose from. The government has been organising a lot of workshops with regard to awareness among the young. We have all the information about who can vote and who can contest elections. I am very excited that it's my first time to vote. I will choose my candidate for just development., '' said Saqib Hamid.