India, Brazil will make great strides among world's 10 largest economies: Bolsonaro

As India and Brazil signed 15 agreements, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday said that both the countries together will make further strides among the world's 10 largest economies.

"We both have a relevant economic profile and together will make further great strides and in the ranks of world's 10 largest economies," said Bolsonaro at a joint press briefing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi by his side.

"As part of a bilateral visit, we may have signed many important agreements. By signing the highest number on record in our history, we have further consolidated our working bilateral relations with India," he added.

The Brazilian President also said that there is a lot of potential between India and Brazil and more matters of mutual interest will emerge between the two countries.

Bolsonaro further said that by entering into a major strategic partnership, both countries will consolidate their relations.

In the end, he made a light-hearted remark saying, "I must admit, I have two days to go back to Brazil but I already miss India even before leaving."

The Brazil President is currently on a four-day visit to India and will be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade.

Earlier in the day, Bolsonaro received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ram Nath Kovind and the Prime Minister.

The Brazilian President also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Bolsonaro's visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of agriculture, energy, and defence.

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several ministers, senior officials, chairman of Brazil-India Friendship Group in the Brazilian Parliament and businessmen.

