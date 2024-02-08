India: BMW seized from ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's residence not his, say reports

A BMW car seized from former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's residence in New Delhi is not his, media reports said on Thursday (Feb 8). Citing sources, a report by NDTV said that the vehicle belonged to Congress leader Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, the party's Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand. Officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found the vehicle when they raided Soren's residence on Jan 29.

Dhiraj Prasad Sahu recently made headlines when officials from the Income Tax department uncovered around $42.29 million (around Rs 351 crore) in cash. The Congress distanced itself from the case and emphasised the money belonged to Sahu's liquor business firm and not the party, the report added.

Soren, the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested by the ED on Jan 31 in connection with an alleged land scam case. On Feb 2, Soren was remanded to five days custody of the central agency.

Following his arrest, Champai Soren became Jharkhand's chief minister and he won the floor test in the state assembly on Monday.

Soren's custody extended for another five days

On Wednesday, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi extended Hemant Soren's custody by another five days. Soren entered the court amid tight security with his supporters raising slogans of "Hemant Soren Zindabad" and he would be freed from jail.

The ED had earlier said that it recovered $43,385 from the former chief minister's possession, along with documents linked to the ongoing investigation into the land scam case, the news agency ANI reported.

The central agency added that land parcels spanning 8.5 acres were part of the criminal proceeds that Soren allegedly acquired. The ED said that in a raid carried out on April 13 last year, the agency unearthed several property-related records and registers that were in possession of Revenue Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad.

The investigation further revealed that Prasad and others were part of a very large syndicate involved in corrupt practices of acquiring properties forcefully as well as based on false deeds.