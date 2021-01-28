India beat all odds in fight against coronavirus, says PM Modi at World Economic Forum's virtual summit

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi today while addressing the virtual World Economic Forum(WEF) said that 2.3 million people have been vaccinated in just 12 days with a steady drop in coronavirus cases.

"I bring the message of positivity and hope for the world on the behalf on more than 1.3 billion Indians," PM Modi told almost 400 industry leaders at the summit. "India is now exporting PPE kits and masks," the Indian prime minister said.

"We used technology to the fullest," PM Modi said, adding, "India beat all odds in the fight against coronavirus."

The Indian PM lauded India's fight against coronavirus while informing that virus drugs was exported to 15 countries. "We prioritised saving each life at the hight of the pandemic," PM Modi asserted.

"In next some months, we will achieve our target of vaccinating 300 million elderly people and people with comorbidities," PM Modi said.

"Right now there are two Made in India vaccines. World Economic Forum will be relieved to know that many more vaccines will come from India in the future."

India's Prime Minister informed that "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan" will help to build capacity emphasising on India's reform which was long-awaited.