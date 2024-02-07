India: Ayodhya gears up for vegetarian KFC near Ram temple; menu changes expected

Since the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, Ayodhya has been undergoing a transformation into a tourism hotspot. Discussions are underway regarding the possibility of various food companies opening outlets in the holy city, all of which will exclusively serve vegetarian food to adhere to local customs and regulations.

One notable contender is Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), recognized globally for its chicken-based menu. While KFC already has a regular outlet along the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway, non-vegetarian food items are prohibited within the sacred city. However, Ayodhya authorities are open to welcoming KFC if they are willing to adjust their menu to include only vegetarian offerings.

"We are ready to provide even KFC a space if it decides to sell only vegetarian items," stated Vishal Singh, a government official in Ayodhya, as reported by Moneycontrol. Singh emphasised the city's receptiveness to big food chain outlets, with the sole stipulation being the exclusion of non-vegetarian fare within the panch Kosi area.

Continued trend of vegetarian fast food

Should KFC choose to adopt an all-vegetarian menu, it would not be the first instance of a fast-food chain making such a shift in India. In 2013, Subway opened an all-vegetarian outlet in Ahmedabad, even offering Jain options, according to The Times of India. This move followed the introduction of the first all-vegetarian outlet by a US fast-food company at a private university in Punjab.

Pizza chains like Pizza Hut and Domino's Pizza have also embraced the vegetarian trend in certain regions. Pizza Hut's all-vegetarian outlet in Ahmedabad, which also caters to Jain dietary preferences, marked the company's inaugural venture into vegetarian dining worldwide.

Also watch | Ayodhya sets Guinness record by lighting over 2.4 million diyas Even McDonald's has tailored its menu to suit Indian tastes, offering exclusively vegetarian items like McCurry, McVeggie, and Paneer Wrap, as reported by HuffPost. These options are unique to McDonald's restaurants in India and are not available in its US establishments.