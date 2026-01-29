/India awaits verdict with bated breath in high-stakes 5-state assembly elections

With the counting of votes to start in the next few hours, India is awaiting the verdict in the crucial Assembly elections held recently in four states—West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Keralam—and the Union Territory of Puducherry. After record-breaking voter turnout and fierce political exchanges, the verdict sealed in EVMs stored in multi-layered security will be out definitively by Monday evening. On the eve of counting day, leaders across party lines made bold claims, raised concerns, and prepared to face the results.

The atmosphere was charged till the final hours in West Bengal, which is witnessing the most fiercely contested battle. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, “I offered prayers at the Lakshmi Narayan Temple. God is with us. A government that protects the interests of Sanatan Dharma is coming.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The TMC also asserted emphatically that Mamata Banerjee is headed for a comfortable return. Party leader Kunal Ghosh claimed, “Mamata Banerjee is coming back with more than 200 seats.”

The Election Commission has ordered repolling in all 285 booths of the Falta assembly constituency, citing “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process.”

There was tight security across Kolkata, with senior CRPF officials inspecting strong rooms at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Election officials have reiterated that counting will be conducted in a “free and fair” manner.

The trend in Tamil Nadu appears more predictable and in accordance with exit polls as the ruling DMK-led alliance is expected to retain power.

The Election Commission has implemented a three-tier security system and, for the first time, introduced QR code-based identity verification, ensuring that only authorised personnel can access sensitive areas.

In Assam, the BJP is banking on its governance record to secure another term.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal predicted confidently, “In Assam and Puducherry, the BJP will win for sure.”

The state witnessed high voter turnout, with women outnumbering men at polling booths—a trend that could play a crucial role in the final outcome. The BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma government has sought a mandate for stability and cultural identity.

In Keralam, which is known for alternating governments, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is seeking an unprecedented consecutive term. Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are hopeful of a comeback.

There was high voter turnout in Keralam, along with strong participation from women voters.

In Puducherry, the contest is being closely watched as the BJP-led NDA is aiming to consolidate its position, while the Congress-DMK alliance is striving to regain ground.