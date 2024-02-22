India: Russian skier dies as avalanche hits Gulmarg resort

An avalanche hit upper reaches of a ski resort in Gulmarg on Thursday (Feb 22) killing a Russian skier. Seven other skiers have been rescued.

The avalanche hit the Khilan Marg area on Afarwat Peak on Thursday afternoon. The body of the dead skier has been recovered.

'An avalanche hit Khilan Marg, trapping at least 8 skiers including some foreign skiers as well. Soon after, a massive rescue operation was launched at the site, which has so far resulted in killing of a skier and rescue of all others. Rescue operation has now been called off as all the trapped skiers were brought down safely while one local skier is said to be injured,” said an official.

The government had already issued an avalanche warning in the upper reaches of the Kashmir region after heavy snowfall was witnessed over last three days. Areas like Gulmarg, Kupwara and Gurez in North Kashmir have witnessed several feet of snow. The government has advised caution.

Authorities have not released information about identities of the skiers but sources say that out of eight skiers in the group, five were foreigners.