India: At least five injured after mob attacks Meghalaya CM’s office; section 144 imposed in Tura

At least five security personnel have been injured after a mob surrounded the Chief Minister of the Indian state of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma’s office, on late Monday (July 24). This comes after chaos erupted outside the CM office where hundreds had gathered in protest.

About the violence

The CM was reported to be unharmed while the mob continued to surround his office complex, located in the state’s Tura. Sangma was taken indoors as the protesters blocked the roads and posed a security threat.

Subsequently, the protesters began pelting stones, some of which hit the CM office’s windows. In turn, the police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. “At least five police personnel were injured when the crowd attacked the CM’s secretariat at Tura in the evening today,” the CM secretariat told news agency PTI.

The situation is under control but tense, said the CM’s office. Section 144 was imposed in Tura town with immediate effect. The Meghalaya CM also announced Rs 50,000 ($611) as ex-gratia payment for injured personnel and said that their medical expenses will be borne by the state government.

What preceded the protest?

According to the police, protesters were ostensibly seeking winter capital before a large number of outsiders entered the crowd gathered and began throwing stones at the office. There were also reports of tyres being burnt in several places across the town.

Prior to the violence, the Meghalaya CM was in the midst of holding a key meeting with the representatives of protesting civil bodies – Achik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK) and the Garo Hills State Movement Committee (GHSMC).

The groups, which were invited by Sangma for talks, had been on a hunger strike and had demanded that Tura be declared the winter capital of the state. According to officials, CM had engaged in “peaceful discussion with agitating organisations for over 3 hours at Tura” during the day, reported PTI.

CM addresses the incident

The Meghalaya CM called the incident “very unfortunate,” in a video statement after the violence and said that the discussions with the protest leaders were almost over when they “heard some agitation from outside,” adding that “it seems that the pelting of stones was initiated by people who were not part of the agitating groups.”

“I asked them not to create any scene out here. Their leaders (of the protesting NGOs) went outside to speak to the people. They came back and said they did not know who these people were, never seen them before during the fasting protest,” he added.

Sangma also said that the leaders themselves were taking shelter inside when the violence began, as they were not able to leave. Another meeting on the issue will be held in the presence of all stakeholders, said the CM, which has been tentatively scheduled in the state capital Shillong next month.

(With inputs from agencies)

