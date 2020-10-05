India assures Myanmar Covid vaccine, speeding up infra projects

India has assured Myanmar it would give the country priority on coronavirus vaccine and speed up infrastructure projects in the country during the visit of Army Chief General MM Naravane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla's two-day visit.

A Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release said, "It was also agreed that the cooperation to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic will be deepened. The FC indicated India’s willingness to prioritise Myanmar in sharing vaccines as and when these become available."

Earlier on Monday, Army Chief and the foreign secretary presented 3,000 vials of Remdesivir to Myanmar's state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi as a "symbol" of India’s commitment to assist Myanmar in its fight against the pandemic.

The Myanmar foreign ministry mentioned about both countries discussing "possibility of joint production of COVID-19 vaccine".

On the infrastructure front, operationalisation of the Sittwe Port in the early part of 2021 was a key point of discussion. Remember, this was discussed during last week's virtual India Myanmar Foreign Office Consultations also.

The MEA release on the outcome of the visit explained: "Both sides also discussed progress in the ongoing Indian-assisted infrastructure projects such as the Trilateral Highway and the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project."

Sittwe is part of India built mega Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, which will improve connectivity with Myanmar, by creating transport corridor for shipment of cargo from the eastern ports of India to Myanmar.

The release added that both sides "exchanged views on an early initiation of work on fresh initiatives such as the up-gradation of Yamethin Women's Police Academy, Basic Technical Training School and measures to provide long term sustainability to projects such as the Myanmar Institute of Information Technology."

Other than that, India has announced a grant of $2 million for the construction of the border haat bridge at Byanyu/Sarsichauk in Myanmar's Chin State which will provide increased economic connectivity between Mizoram and Myanmar. A quota of 1.5 lakh tonnes of Urad for import from Myanmar till 31 March 2021 was also announced.

During the meet, the army chief and the FS called on State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and the Commander in Chief of Defense Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Army Chief also met Vice Senior General Soe Win, Deputy Commander-in-Chief, Myanmar Armed Services and FS met U Soe Han, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar.