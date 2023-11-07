India assembly polls: Chhattisgarh records 70.87% voter turnout, Mizoram registers 77.04%

India's Chhattisgarh on Tuesday (Nov 7) recorded around 71 per cent voter turnout in its first phase of assembly elections for 20 constituencies whereas in Mizoram 77.04 per cent of voters exercised their franchise, as per the data released by the Election Commission of India at 5 pm IST.

In Chhattisgarh, the voting was held for 10 constituencies from 7 am to 4 pm in 10 seats and from 8 am to 5 pm in the other 10 segments.

“A 70.87 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh elections on Tuesday. However, this figure may go up as the final data from several booths was yet to be received," a poll official said.

On the other hand, in Mizoram, the polls were held for all 40 assembly seats. The elections in both states kickstarted the process of voting in the round of assembly elections with three other states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, which are scheduled to go to polls later this month.

In Chhattisgarh, the polling will decide the fate of former Chief Minister Raman Singh and BJP leaders Bhawna Bohra, Lata Usendi and Gautam Uike. The notable Congress leaders in the battle in this phase include Mohammad Akbar, Savitri Manoj Mandavi, Mohan Markam, Vikram Mandavi and Kawasi Lakhma.

The voting in the central India state was held amid Naxalite violence and the call for boycott due to which around 100000 security personnel were deployed for the first phase of polls.

The Election Commission set up 5,304 polling booths in the state.

Several constituencies in Mizoram record high polling percentage

Several constituencies in the northeastern state recorded high polling percentages.

As per the data by the Election Commission, till 5 pm Serchhip seat reported a voter turnout of 83.96 per cent, Mamit 83.42 per cent, Hnahthial 82.62 per cent, Khawazawl 82.39 per cent and Kolasib 80.13 per cent.

The polling began at 7 am and ended at 4 pm.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who is head of the regional political party Mizo National Front, is seeking re-election from Aizawl East - I. Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) chief Lalduhoma, an ex-IPS officer, who is also the party's head ministerial candidate, is in the poll battle from Serchhip.