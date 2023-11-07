Air India passengers to undergo additional checks at Delhi airport after Pannun threatens to blow up flight

The passengers boarding an Air India flight from India's Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital Delhi and the northern state of Punjab will have to undergo additional checks amid heightened security threats, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) also decided to halt the sale of visitor entry passes at the Delhi airport till Nov 30.

Reportedly, the sources also said that the entry of visitors to the terminal building of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will also be banned till Nov 30.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) also issued a circular in this regard on Monday (Nov 6), as per PTI reports.

In addition to the primary security checks, there will be a Secondary Ladder Point Check in place for the passengers travelling on Air India flights at the IGIA and airports in Punjab, said the sources.

According to the reports, as far as the ban on temporary airport entry passes at the Delhi airport is concerned, a relaxation would be put in place for operational purposes for government functionaries.

Pannun's chilling threat to Air India

This move by the authorities came into the picture after designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), issued a threat to the Indian government and Air India earlier this week urging Sikhs to abstain from flying on Air India planes on and after November 19.

"We are asking the Sikh people not to fly via Air India. From November 19, there will be a global blockade. Air India won't be allowed to operate. Sikh people, don't travel by Air India after November 19. Your life can be in danger," Pannun said in the video that is circulating on social media.

He also claimed that Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport would remain shut on Nov 19 and that its name would be changed.

He then went on to launch a chilling threat to India in the video stating that this would be the day when the final match of the "World Terror Cup" will be played.

"It is the same day in November on which the final match of the World Terror Cup will be played," he said.

"The name of this airport will be Shahid Beant Singh, Shahid Satwant Singh Khalistan airport when Punjab will be liberated," he added.