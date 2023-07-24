India: ASI reaches Gyanvapi Mosque to conduct scientific survey of complex

The team of India's Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) started a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in the Indian city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple, on Monday.

The ASI is carrying out the survey of the premises, excluding the sealed 'Wazukhana' area, even though a petition has been filed by the mosque management committee, against the order of the Varanasi district court allowing the inspection, in the Supreme Court.

40 officials visit the mosque complex

The team of ASI reached Varanasi on Sunday along with all the required equipment. As per reports, currently, 40 members, which include ASI officials, councils for the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, four Hindu women plaintiff and their counsels are present in the mosque complex. The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee will not participate in the survey.

Committee's joint secretary SM Yasin said, “We have boycotted the ASI survey. Neither we, nor our advocate are present there (in the Gyanvapi mosque) during the ASI survey. We are not participating in it." The order was pronounced by the Varanasi after a petition was filed by the Hindu side demanding that ASI carries out a “scientific survey” of the entire Gyanvapi mosque premises.

Advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, who is representing the Hindu side, stated that the survey's result will be in favour of Hindus. Addressing the media reporters, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi said, "We are sure that the whole premise is of temple only. The result of the survey will be favourable to us."

Survey to complete in 3 to 6 months

"Today the Gyanvapi survey will be conducted, it is a good thing for us...the survey will begin at 7 am, can't say how long it will go on...", stated advocate Sudhir Tripathi, who will be representing the Hindu side.

WATCH | India: Nine arrested from across the country over investment fraud

"I have been informed that my application has been approved and the court has given directions to conduct an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, excluding the Wazukhana which has been sealed. I think the survey can be completed within 3 to 6 months," stated advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain.

Advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi said the decision of the court is a turning point in the case. "Our application for the ASI survey has been accepted. It is a turning point in the case," he stated.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court was moved by the Gyanvapi Masjid Committee as they sought the case's urgent listing after the survey was ordered by a Varanasi court. The case of the committee will be presented before the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday (July 24).

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.