India: Varanasi court allows archaeological survey of entire Gyanvapi complex, excluding 'wuzukhana'

In the Gyanvapi mosque case which has been gripped in a legal battle for decades now, the Varanasi district court on Friday allowed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the barricaded area of the mosque complex, excluding its sealed area, the wuzukhana.

Wazukhana is a space inside a mosque where Muslim worshippers wash their hands before delivering namaaz. The contention revolves around claims of the existence of a 'Shivling', a structure considered holy to Hindus, in the wazukhana of the mosque..

Gyanvapi is situated next to the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple. A group of women had petitioned the local court for permission to worship daily before the idols on the mosque's exterior walls.

In May 2022, after a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex, the Hindu devotees claimed that there was a 'Shivling' inside the mosque premises. However, the Muslim side denied the claims. They said that it was not 'Shivling' but a fountain.

In its order, the Varanasi court said the entire mosque complex will be subjected to ASI's "scientific survey". However, it will exclude wuzukhana (place for ablution) where the 'Shivling' was found.

An order to conduct an archaeological survey of the Gyanvapi complex was issued on April 8, 2021. Later, a local court in May 2022 ordered the Varanasi district administration to seal the location in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex where a Shivling was allegedly discovered during a three-day court-ordered videography survey.

What did the court say?

As per the court order, the ASI has been directed to produce a study report by August 4. In addition, District Judge A K Vishwesha ordered that the scientific survey by ASI should be done between 8 am in the morning to 12 in the noon.

Watch | Rainfall in India and Pakistan

Despite the ASI survey order, the court made it clear that the survey will not hinder 'Namaz'. Furthermore, it added that no damage should be caused to the Gyanvapi mosque.

Hindu side welcomes ASI survey

The court order was welcomed by the Hindu side. The counsel for the Hindu side, Vishnu Shankar Jain, termed the order by the court a "turning point" in the long-standing Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute.

He reportedly said that the survey is needed in order to "uncover whether the current structure (Gyanvapi mosque) was built on barren land or was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple."

"It is also important to examine the age and nature of the construction of the western wall of the building and domes to check whether the top of temples existed beneath them. Besides, marks of Swastik, verses of shlokas evident on many walls and many other facts should also be examined," media reports said citing his comments before the court.