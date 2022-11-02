India: As Delhi witnesses 'very poor' AQI, politicians trade barbs over rise in stubble burning

Indian Union minister for environment Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday reported that in the northern state of Punjab there has been a 19 per cent rise in the cases of stubble burning, while Haryana has witnessed a significant drop of 30.6 per cent.

Taking to Twitter Yadav lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government of Punjab and its Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for not providing ample relief to the farmers, reports IANS.

"As of today, Punjab, a state run by the AAP government, has seen an over 19 per cent rise in farm fires over 2021. Haryana has seen a 30.6 per cent drop. Just today, Punjab saw 3,634 fires. There is no doubt over who has turned Delhi into a gas chamber," he wrote.

Sample this: As of today, Punjab, a state run by the AAP government, has seen an over 19% rise in farm fires over 2021. Haryana has seen a 30.6% drop.



Just today, Punjab saw 3,634 fires.



There is no doubt over who has turned Delhi into a gas chamber.



Wondering how? Read on... pic.twitter.com/Nh8fYN9gnf — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) November 2, 2022 ×

Earlier in the day, Mann questioned the central government and claimed that his recommendations on the issue of stubble burning were ignored by the centre.

This comes as reports of dismal AQI numbers are being reported. Air Quality in the national capital Delhi has been reported as "very poor" at 354 while in the adjoining area of Noida it is in the "severe" category at 406. Gurugram as per data from Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) stands at 346 in the "very poor" category.

Also read | India’s capital Delhi suspends construction activities as air quality set to worsen

Reports of people being admitted to the ICU due to pneumonia and chest infections have also come to light.

Health experts, as per ANI, have termed it a "medical emergency". Talking to the news agency, Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman of the Institute of Chest Surgery at Medanta Hospital, Delhi said "This is a medical emergency as people are affected by short-term and long-term impacts of the pollution. You are immediately affected when the lungs are exposed to this air."

Also read | India saw extreme weather disasters on 241 of 273 days of 2022, claiming 2577 lives

As per him, the common issues reported include sore throat and eyes, irritation/burning in eyes, burning sensation in the throat and metallic taste on the lips etc.

Kumar further added that pollution has long-term effects on children's brains and even raises the risk of stroke.

"Long-term effects on the brain make the children hyper-irritable. I think it`s neuro-inflammation because of the toxins from the pollutants. In elderly people, it can increase the risk of stroke by 10 times."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE