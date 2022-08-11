India: Army unfurls 75-feet-long tricolour flag at confluence of Indian Ocean, Arabian sea, and Bay of Bengal

As part of the celebrations of India's 75th year of Independence or 'Ázaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Indian Army unfurled a 75-feet-long national flag at an iconic location in southern India, on Thursday.

The tricolour was unfurled by amphibious warriors of the Pangode military station, Thiruvananthapuram. The Vivekananda rock is a monument off the Kanyakumari coast, at the southernmost tip of India and this area marks the confluence of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal and Arabian sea.

The event also witnessed a military band performing the patriotic song 'Saare Jahaan Se Achchha' and the 'Kalaripayattu' martial art form. In addition to this, the Station Commander of Pangode Military station flagged off a 'Tiranga Yatra' at Kanyakumari.

As a part of the yatra, 75 army personnel holding national flags will be walking from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, thereby covering a distance of 75 kilometres.

The Vivekananda Rock memorial is built in honour of world-renowned Indian monk, philosopher and author Swami Vivekananda (born Narendranath Dutt), at the place where he attained enlightenment.



