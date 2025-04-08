While meeting in New Delhi, the Defence Ministers of India and UAE discussed avenues to strengthen defence and military cooperation. They touched upon enhancing collaboration in vital areas including defence industries, military training, skill development, and technology transfer, said a statement from the Government of Dubai.

Had a productive meeting with the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy PM and Minister of Defence of UAE Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in New Delhi. For India, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UAE is of immense priority.



— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 8, 2025

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, met with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Indian Defence Ministry Headquarters. During their meeting, top officials also discussed launching joint projects to enhance overall defence capabilities in line with the countries’ shared interest in strengthening their strategic partnership. The two leaders expressed happiness on the current defence cooperation through institutional mechanisms, military exercises, exchange of training programmes etc.

Both sides highlighted the importance of regular consultation and coordination on regional and international security issues. Defence ties, they noted, are a vital element of the countries’ broader bilateral relationship. The Defence Cooperation MoU with the UAE was signed in 2003, and an MoU on Defence Industry Cooperation was signed in 2017. India and the UAE have strong bonds of friendship based on centuries-old cultural and economic ties.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed current geopolitical developments and shared views on the importance of promoting dialogue and diplomatic solutions to global conflicts. They emphasised the need for sustained international cooperation to enhance stability and build the conditions necessary for sustained economic and social development.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction on the active Coast Guard-to-Coast Guard cooperation and committed to further deepen it by formalising the same through an MoU. They acknowledged active participation in each other’s exhibitions and defence expos, and welcomed India-UAE Defence Partnership Forum which has the potential to result in strategic Joint Ventures and co-production projects benefiting both countries, also agreeing to focus on complementarities for the two countries in the Make-in-India and Make-in-Emirates initiatives.

Through a social media post after the meeting, the Indian Defence Minister stated that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UAE is of immense priority for India. “In the coming years, we are eager to work closely in areas such as defence cooperation, co-production and co-development projects, innovation and technology. Both India and the UAE are committed to work towards peace and prosperity in the region,” he added.

The meeting was alsattended by His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; His Excellency Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; His Excellency Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence; and His Excellency Dr. Abdulnasser Jamal Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to India.