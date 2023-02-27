India: AAP supporters take to the streets to protest against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and supporters on Monday held protests across several states against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Delhi, Bhopal and Chandigarh among other cities are the hotspots of AAP protests.

Anticipating the scale of protests, the Delhi police has tightened security in-and-around the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) headquarters on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg. Paramilitary forces have also been called upon at the scene to ensure no untoward incident happens.

AAP is observing February 27 as a 'Black day', alleging that over 80 per cent of its political class has been arrested by the police.

Heavy security presence at DDU Marg in view of AAP protest at BJP office



(Photos: Vipin Kumar/HT)

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and Sisodia's top aide Arvind Kejriwal released a statement saying his colleague was arrested by CBI due to political pressure from powerful people.

"I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish's arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters," tweeted Kejriwal.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI after nine hours of questioning on Sunday for alleged corruption in the excise policy of the national capital, which has now been scrapped.

Delhi | Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed outside the CBI headquarters after Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested in connection with liquor policy case.

What is the excise policy scam?

The AAP government had brought in the excise policy to revolutionise the sale of liquor in Delhi by bringing in more private players. The rationale given was that the new policy will help generate optimum revenue while eradicating bootlegging and sale of spurious liquor.

However, corruption in the distribution of permits, bribery and fraud in the funneling of tender amounts meant that the initiative collapsed within a year.

It has been alleged that AAP leaders formulated the policy at the peak of pandemic to create illegal channels of funding.

The anti-corruption branch of CBI questioned Sisodia over his alleged links with Dinesh Arora and other accused mentioned in the FIR.

Although the chargesheet in the case doesn't mention Sisodia's name, CBI mentioned details of message exchanges from multiple phones among others.

(With inputs from agencies)