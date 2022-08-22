India: 23 AIIMS in the country to be renamed after freedom fighters, local herores & monuments

In what comes as a historic decision, the Government of India under its latest proposal is planning to rename the 23 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country in honour of freedom fighters, regional heroes, historical events, notable monuments of the area, or their distinct geographical identity.

Reportedly, the proposal has been discussed among the high-ranking officials of the Health Ministry. It is currently in the final stages of receiving approval. Once the proposal gets the nod, all 23 AIIMS, situated in different states of the country will be renamed. Currently, the institutes have a common, generic name, only differentiated by their location.

Read more: 6-year-old brain dead girl saves 5 lives, becomes youngest organ donor at AIIMS Delhi

The AIIMS hospitals have sent their suggestions to the ministry as well. It is believed that most of the institutes actively participated in the process by suggesting three-four names when asked by the Union health ministry.

“The majority of the 23 AIIMS has submitted a list of names after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare sought suggestions from them in this matter,’’ said an official related to the matter.

Read more: Transplantation of organs from deceased COVID-19 patients is safe and possible. Here's how

Over the years, AIIMS has become the go-to choice of patients looking to seek medical interventions. Even overseas patients prefer the services of AIIMS which is much cheaper and more efficient than most private hospitals around.

Ever since the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014, it has managed to get six new AIIMS viz. Patna, Raipur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Jodhpur and Rishikesh fully functional.

Not only do these institutes tend to the needy, but they also provide educational facilities to medical students. Reportedly, MBBS classes are active in 12 institutes that have been made operational in the last seven years.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: