Independence Day 2022: When, where and how to watch PM Narendra Modi's Red Fort speech

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day anniversary today. It is a national holiday and is celebrated across the country with pomp and joy by organising cultural events, singing the national anthem, and patriotic songs, unfurling the tricolour and flying kites.

However, the most prominent highlight of the day is the Prime Minister's speech from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, situated in the capital city of New Delhi.

The PM's address to the nation is a moment to reflect upon our achievements. It is a recollection of how far we have come over the years, despite facing tremendous hardships and having had our backs against the wall for the major part of it.

PM Narendra Modi has already addressed the nation eight times from the ramparts of Red Fort and he is all set to perform the duties for a ninth consecutive time.

When to watch PM Modi live on Independence Day?

According to PM Modi's schedule, he will first arrive at Raj Ghat around 7:06 AM IST to pay his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, father of the nation. Afterwards, PM Modi will arrive at Red Fort's Lahori Gate around 7:18 AM.

At 7:30 AM, he will arrive at the ramparts of Red Fort and unfurl the tricolour, which will be followed by the national anthem, 21 gun salute and Indian Air Force helicopters showering flower petals over the ramparts.

Around 7:33 AM, PM Modi is expected to commence his speech. It will conclude with Jai Hind and the release of tricolour balloons.

Where to watch PM Modi's Independence Day speech and the build-up to it?

India's state-owned public broadcaster Doordarshan will carry the live feed of the entire function, including PM Modi's speech. The YouTube channel of Doordarshan is also expected to carry the streaming.

Press Information Bureau (PIB) will stream the speech live on its YouTube channel as well as its Twitter handle.

The official YouTube channel of the Prime Minister’s Office will also air the address and the Twitter handle would provide live updates of the speech.

Most private news channels are also expected to carry DD's feed as well.

