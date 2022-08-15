LIVE India's 75th Independence Day anniversary: PM Modi's arrival at Red Fort, his address to nation

highlights LIVE PM Modi's address to the nation update: According to a government notice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first pay his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, before making his way to Red Fort where he will unfurl the tricolour and give his speech.

At the stroke of the midnight hour on August 15, 1947, India made a tryst with destiny. A country whose soul was trampled upon by the British colonisers for over 200 years was finally free. Akin to a phoenix rising from the ashes, India rose to a spectacular dawn.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of the country made his ubiquitous speech that still resonates amongst the countrymen and never fails to give goosebumps, even to the neutrals.

The significance of August 15 and the Red Fort ceremony

Since then, every year, August 15 is celebrated as the day when India achieved its Independence. It is a national holiday and is celebrated across the country with pomp and joy by organising cultural events, singing the national anthem, and patriotic songs, unfurling the tricolour and flying kites.

However, the most prominent highlight of the day is the Prime Minister's speech from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, situated in the capital city of New Delhi. Since independence, every PM of the country has given a speech from Red Fort and this year will be no different. Millions of Indians tune in to hear the speech.

PM Narendra Modi has already addressed the nation eight times from the ramparts of Red Fort and he is all set to perform the duties for a ninth consecutive time.

PM sets the stage for India's future growth story

While the country is in a celebratory mood, the PM's address to the nation is a moment to reflect upon our achievements. It is a recollection of how far we have come over the years, despite facing tremendous hardships and having had our backs against the walls for most parts of it.

However, most importantly, it is a platform where the PM puts forth his plans for the country's progress and development, both in the short term and long term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive at Raj Ghat first to pay his tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Afterwards, PM Modi's cavalcade will reach Red Fort where he will enter from the Lahori Gate, inspect the guard and proceed to unfurl the tricolour. The speech will commence afterwards.

Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Under PM Modi, the government of India has been celebrating the 75th anniversary with some fervour, having launched a nationwide 'Har-Ghar Tiranga' (Every household to have the tricolour) movement under its Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

PM Modi had urged the citizens to take pride in their national flag and unfurl it atop their houses and localities. The movement has been a resounding success as Indian cities have been replete with the tricolour adorning every nook and cranny.

US President Joe Biden wishes India

Ahead of PM Modi's speech, US President Joe Biden also congratulated India on its Independence Day anniversary by stating:

"As people around the world, including nearly four million proud Indian-Americans, celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence on August 15, the United States joins the people of India to honour its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring message of truth and non-violence."

"India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity." the US Prez further added.

Google launches a doodle

﻿To commemorate India's 75th Independence Day anniversary, Google on Monday launched a specialized doodle on its home search page. The doodle has been created by Neethi, a Kerala-based guest artist and shows India's historic day by interlinking it with kite flying, which has become a customary event associated with the day.

The live blog will be your eyes and ears in the buildup to PM Modi's speech, as and when it happens.