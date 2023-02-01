Income Tax Slabs 2023-24: Check all the updated tax slab rates

Union Budget 2023-24 LIVE: As the Union Budget 2023 will be presented today on Wednesday, 1 February and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver her most-awaited Budget speech, all eyes will be on the statements on taxes. The central, NDA-led government by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is mostly expected to give the common person some tax relief this year, as this will be their last budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On one hand, the slowdown in the economy is affecting tax receipts and on the other hand, state spending is increasing. The industries, business sectors and market analysts are earnestly hoping that the NDA government's final budget before the Lok Sabha polls will be on employment generation and inclusive growth.

The Economic Survey noted in its chapter on India`s inclusive growth, "Both official and unofficial sources confirm that employment levels have risen in the current financial year, as the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) shows that the urban unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above declined from 9.8 per cent in the quarter ending September 2021 to 7.2 per cent a year later (quarter ending September 2022). This is accompanied by an improvement in the labour force participation rate (LFPR) as well, confirming the emergence of the economy out of the pandemic-induced slowdown early in 2022-23".

Various types of tax slabs in India

Individual taxpayers in India pay income tax based on a slab system. A slab system means that different tax rates are prescribed for different income ranges. It means that tax rates continue to rise as the taxpayer's income rises. This type of taxation allows the country to have progressive and equitable tax systems. These income tax slabs are subject to change with each budget. These slab rates differ for different types of taxpayers.

Income tax has three categories of "individual" taxpayers, including:

Individuals (aged less than 60 years) including residents and non-residents Resident Senior citizens (60 to 80 years of age) Resident Super senior citizens (aged more than 80 years)

Income Tax

Income Tax is levied on a Hindu Undivided Family or an individual’s net taxable income during a fiscal year that begins on 1 April and ends on 31 March of the following year. It is calculated using an individual’s or a business’s net taxable income. The government of India has set certain slab rates, i.e., higher and lower slab rates, for the convenience of its citizens.



Present Income Tax Slab rates

The present income tax slabs under the regular income tax regime are:

Up to Rs 2,50,000 income - NIL tax rate

Rs 2,50,001 - Rs 5,00,000 income - 5% tax rate

Rs 5,00,001 - Rs 10,00,000 income - 20% tax rate

Above Rs 10,00,000 income - 30% tax rate