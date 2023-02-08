In Parliament, India's PM Narendra Modi takes veiled dig at opposition leader Rahul Gandhi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 8) replied to the motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Lok Sabha, the Lower House of Parliament, amid sloganeering by opposition leaders for a discussion over the Adani issue. Before beginning his speech, some opposition parliamentarians staged a walkout over the issue.

Modi started his speech by saying, "In her visionary address, the President guided us and crores of Indians. Her presence as the Head of the Republic is historic as well as inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country."

Modi said that President Murmu enhanced the pride of the tribal community, adding that after several years of independence, there was a sense of pride in the tribal community and an increase in their self-confidence, news agency ANI reported.

He took a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi from the main opposition Congress, who on Tuesday had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of favouring the Adani Group. "I was watching yesterday. After the speeches of a few people, some people were happily saying, "Ye hui na baat" (this is how it should be.) Maybe they slept well and couldn't wake up (on time)," Modi told the Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister added that following the remarks of such people, the entire 'ecosystem' and their supporters were jubilant.

Hitting out at the Congress further, Modi took a veiled jibe at another senior party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over his contentious remarks on President Murmu last year.

"When President's Address was going on, some people avoided it. A tall leader even insulted the President. They displayed hatred against ST. When such things were said on TV, a sense of hatred deep within came out. An attempt was made to save oneself after writing a letter later," Modi said.

He also lashed out at the Congress' tenure as the central government from 2004-2014. "During 10 years of UPA (United Progressive Alliance) govt, inflation was in double digits and hence when something good happens, their sadness increases. In the history of the country's independence, 2004-2014 was full of scams," Modi told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Adani Group has been roiled by days of market turmoil after a report by American short-seller Hindenburg Research last month alleged that the Indian conglomerate engaged in stock manipulation and used tax havens. The report also said that the Adani Group had unsustainable debt.

The conglomerate has denied the allegations, saying it complies with all laws and has made necessary disclosures over time.

On Tuesday, Congress' Rahul Gandhi had questioned the BJP's connections with the Adani Group and had accused Prime Minister Modi of favouring its founder Gautam Adani. Gandhi, who was the first opposition leader to speak during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President`s address in the Lok Sabha, said that the relationship with Gautam Adani began many years ago when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.

"Relationships begin many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat`s Chief Minister...one man stood shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi, he was loyal to the PM and helped Mr Modi construct the idea of a `Resurgent Gujarat`. The real magic began when PM Modi reached the national capital in 2014," Gandhi told the Lower House of Parliament.

"How the Indian government did not raise any questions regarding the shell companies owned by the Adani Group? How did the government not ask whose companies they are, especially, if it is a strategic matter concerning sectors like ports, airports (aviation), and defence? And the government does not know about the company (Adani Group) which is dealing in these strategic sectors?" Gandhi added.

Meanwhile, the BJP rejected the Congress leader's allegations and demanded evidence to support his claims. "Rahul Gandhi has made up these things in his head and he is making wild allegations. If he wants to make such allegations, he should bring documentary proof and present it," BJP leader and India's Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told Parliament on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Gandhi's comments were false and shameful. "Rahul Gandhi cannot digest the fact that people had twice elected Narendra Modi as the prime minister and he will again come back in 2024," Prasad said and pointed out that the Adani Group also invested in Congress-led states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.



(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE